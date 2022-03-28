Snowpiercer Adds Clark Gregg to Cast for Season 4, Names New Showrunner

As production begins on Snowpiercer Season 4 — and ahead of tonight’s Season 3 finale — TNT has announced that Agent of SHIELD favorite Clark Gregg is boarding the dystopian drama.

Michael Aronov (The Americans) is also joining the cast for Season 4, which was greenlit way back in July; no character details were disclosed for either actor.

Additionally, Paul Zbyszewski (Agents of SHIELD, Helstrom) is taking over as showrunner next season, succeeding EPs Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon.

“We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer – from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel,” Manson and Aubrey Nealon said in a statement. “Tonight’s finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul’s vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum.”

Said Zbyszewski, “I’m so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built. We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can’t wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships.”

Ahead of Monday night’s season finale, Layton (played by Daveed Diggs), Ben (Iddo Goldberg), Josie (Katie McGuinness), Alex (Rowan Blanchard) and Javi (Roberto Urbina) banded together to rescue Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). Relieved to find her alive, she was brought back on board the train safely, resulting in a blowout party on the train. The celebration was short-lived, however, and alliances were tested, when Melanie exposed Layton for misleading the passengers by offering hope of finding a viable existence in New Eden.

In the Season 3 finale itself, “old adversaries clash, with New Eden hanging in the balance.”

