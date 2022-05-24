Monday Finale Ratings: NCISes Rise, Homecoming Hits Audience High

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Monday NCISes rose with their season finales, while ABC’s NBA coverage dominated the night in the demo. What's Cancelled and Renewed for Fall '22?

Among CBS finales, The Neighborhood was steady with 5.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, as was Bob Hearts Abishola (5.5 mil.0.5, average reader grade “A-“). NCIS (7.2 mil/0.5, readers gave the Gibbs-lite season a “B”) and NCIS: Hawai’i (5.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “A-“) were both up across the board.

ABC’s broadcast of the Celtics/Heat game averaged 4.7 mil and a 1.3 for the night.

Turning to The CW’s finales, All American (650K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A-“; watch post mortem video) drew its best audience since March 14, whereas spinoff Homecoming (500K/0.1, reader grade “A-“; watch post mortem video) rose to a series high.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics revival premiere did 2 mil/0.3, followed by the return of Beat Shazam (1.8 mil/0.4).

