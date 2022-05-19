TV Ratings: SYTYCD Returns Low — Grade the Season 17 Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance opened Season 17 with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating — down in the demo from its summer 2019 averages to mark a series low, while drawing Wednesday’s third-smallest non-CW audience.

Setting the table for SYTYCD‘s return was The Masked Singer‘s season finale, which drew 4 mil and a 0.7.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Survivor (5.4 mil/0.8, read recap and exit interview) and the Beyond the Edge finale (2.5 mil/0.3) with the former leading Wednesday in the demo.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.1 mil/0.6) and Fire (6.6 mil/0.7, watch Casey/finale promo) were steady, with the latter copping the night’s largest audience. P.D. (5.3 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped.

THE CW | The Flash (595K/0.1) rose to a four-episode high in audience; Kung Fu (445K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs.

ABC | All airing season finales, The Goldbergs (2.7 mil/0.4), Wonder Years (2 mil/0.3, average finale grade “A”; read recap), The Conners (2.8 mil/0.4, average finale grade “B”; read post mortem) and Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2, average finale grade “A”, read post mortem) were all steady, while Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.3) ticked up.

