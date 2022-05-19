×

TV Ratings: SYTYCD Returns Low — Grade the Season 17 Premiere

so you think you can dance returns season 17 new judges fox
Courtesy of Fox

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance opened Season 17 with 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating — down in the demo from its summer 2019 averages to mark a series low, while drawing Wednesday’s third-smallest non-CW audience.

Setting the table for SYTYCD‘s return was The Masked Singer‘s season finale, which drew 4 mil and a 0.7.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Survivor (5.4 mil/0.8, read recap and exit interview) and the Beyond the Edge finale (2.5 mil/0.3) with the former leading Wednesday in the demo.

NBC | Chicago Med (6.1 mil/0.6) and Fire (6.6 mil/0.7, watch Casey/finale promo) were steady, with the latter copping the night’s largest audience. P.D. (5.3 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped.

THE CW | The Flash (595K/0.1) rose to a four-episode high in audience; Kung Fu (445K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs.

ABC | All airing season finales, The Goldbergs (2.7 mil/0.4), Wonder Years (2 mil/0.3, average finale grade “A”; read recap), The Conners (2.8 mil/0.4, average finale grade “B”; read post mortem) and Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2, average finale grade “A”, read post mortem) were all steady, while Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.3) ticked up.

