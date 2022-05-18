Survivor Recap: Which Five Players Are Left to Duke It Out on Finale Night?

As one player swiftly learned Wednesday: There’s just no such thing as “Survivor confidence.”

This week, the Final 6 fought for their lives in the game, as one castaway playing from the bottom tried to convince the entire tribe to vote her way. While everyone remained a target for his or her own very specific reasons, the influx of idols and final chance to play the Shot in the Dark turned every possible plan into a giant, looming question mark. But whose plan worked, and who was sent packing? And which five players will go on battle it out in the season finale (airing Wednesday, May 25 at 8/7c)? Read on for a full recap.

With Drea gone, Lindsay’s amulet has transformed into a full blown immunity idol. But can anything stop Omar at this point? He unleashes a maniacal laugh since all of his plans are coming to fruition. But he’s not going full Russell Hantz just yet: He actually returns Mike’s idol, as promised. But Mike ain’t no dummy! He knows Omar could beat him in the Final 3, and knows he’s gotta cut him sooner rather than later.

But first, he has to plant a seed with Maryanne, who completely understands that she, too, cannot beat Omar. She tells Mike about her extra vote, and considers backstabbing her ally, despite loving and trusting him. “If I don’t make this move, I’m not going to win, and it’s terrifying,” she (rightly) says.

Jonathan says the Taku Four aren’t going to go any further together than the Final 6. Even he knows he can’t win with Lindsay and Omar in the game and so, “It’s time to break up.”

REWARD | Players must unspool a rope, and then tackle a series of obstacles, collecting a key to some puzzle pieces along the way. The first to finish a block puzzle wins a choice between chicken and veggies, and chocolate cake and cookies. Worth playing for? Heck yes, Jeff!

Jonathan is first to the puzzle (because of course he is), but Omar is the one to get the job done and win the grub. He chooses the cake and cookies, and picks Romeo, Maryanne and Mike to snack with him.

CAMP | A lot of the conversation revolves around Mike going home, but Jonathan knows Lindsay is up to something. And she is. She wants him gone. The tricky part: They’ve got to beat Jonathan at the immunity challenge. Mike tells Jonathan and Maryanne about Lindsay’s idol, and uses the information to try and convince them that she and Omar need to be split up. Maryanne realizes she’s out of the loop with Lindsay, which seems to kick her mental game into gear.

IMMUNITY IS BACK UP FOR GRABS | Players must race over a series of obstacles and across a bridge that contains puzzle steps. Those steps will help them build a staircase. Maneuver a bag of balls up a tall tower, complete a table maze, win immunity.

Lindsay is the first to get her starting steps in place, and the first to get her balls up to the table maze. Jonathan, Omar and Mike aren’t far behind. Jonathan and Lindsay both sink their first balls, making it a showdown between the two former Taku members. But Lindsay ultimately defeats Goliath, earning her second individual immunity of the season.

STRATEGY | Jonathan thinks Mike is the plan, but Lindsay hopes everyone will join her in voting Jonathan out. Lindsay tells Omar that the best bet is for her to not use her idol because she doesn’t want another to be re-hidden the next day. (I can’t quite remember anyone not using an idol for that reason, but that’s a smart take.) Maryanne is stuck on her Omar plan which worries Mike, but she assures everyone that with her extra vote, they can get him out. But Jonathan and Mike don’t trust Romeo to come through. It seems like it could be anyone tonight, but we know one thing for certain: It won’t be Lindsay.

TRIBAL COUNCIL | Jeff says he can feel the dread and despair in the air. At this point, everyone is looking toward the Final 3, and everyone’s threat-level is at an all-time high. There’s less room to hide, says Omar, while Lindsay hopes that everyone she talked to trusts what she said earlier. Jonathan knows something is lying, however. No vote has gone exactly as expected, he says, and someone is about to be blindsided. It’s also the last Tribal Council where the Shot in the Dark can be played, which according to Maryanne, prevents any vote from being a clean sweep.

The group votes, and NO ONE PLAYS AN IDOL?! (How is that even possible this late in the game?) Jeff gets to tallying, and it’s a 2-2-2 tie between Jonathan, Romeo and Omar… but one vote remains. “You did it?” Omar asks Maryanne. “I did,” she replies. Talk about a resume boost because that seventh vote reads “Omar,” and sends the game’s master strategist straight to Ponderosa.

Impressed by Maryanne’s move? Was Omar your pick to win it all? Let us know everything by dropping some comments below!