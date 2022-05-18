Chicago Fire Finale Promo: Casey Returns for 'Stellaride' Wedding

Casey’s back on Chicago Fire to give Severide some much needed words of encouragement ahead of his wedding in a promo for next Wednesday’s season finale (airing at 9/8c on NBC).

“Watching you change since Stella came into your life, she’s made you a better man. You guys are meant to be,” Best Man Casey tells his pal.

Jesse Spencer reprises his role after exiting the NBC drama earlier this season in last October’s 200th episode, when Casey moved to Oregon to take care of his late best friend Andy Darden’s sons.

“We pretty much begged him, pleaded and offered him the moon so that he would come back and do the finale. But he’s the greatest and he was in even before we started all of that,” co-showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine. “The character pledged he would be best man at Severide’s wedding. We’re so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge.”

Casey’s return also comes at a “critical time in his relationship with [girlfriend] Brett,” who returns to the Windy City after spending a significant amount of time with her beau in Oregon, co-showrunner Andrea Newman previews. When the firefighter reappears, viewers will “see a Casey who is in a very happy and content place in terms of [his] life [in Oregon], and the big question mark is his relationship with Brett.”

Press PLAY above to watch the promo, then hit the comments with your hopes and predictions for the big finale event.