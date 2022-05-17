Yellowstone: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren to Star in 1932 Prequel Spinoff

Yep, you read that headline correctly.

Harrison Ford (!) and Helen Mirren (!!) will star in Yellowstone‘s upcoming 1932 prequel, TVLine has learned.



The next chapter of what Paramount+ is calling Yellowstone‘s “origin story” — which began with the wildly popular 1883 prequel spinoff — will introduce viewers to a new generation of the series’ central family, the Duttons. Through them, per an official description, the series will “explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

The streamer first announced 1932 in February. “Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” 1883 executive producer David C. Glasser said via statement at the time. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

No word yet on who Ford and Mirren will play in the prequel. There’s also no official word on whether 1932 will be a self-contained limited series the way that 1883 turned out to be. The series, which will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, will launch in December.

Paramount+ previously put into development a Yellowstone spinoff named 6666, which will focus on the titular centuries-old Texas ranch known for its exemplary horses and livestock. Yellowstone set much of its Season 4 action at the 6666, where Jimmy works and where his fiancée, Emily, is a vet tech.