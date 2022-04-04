Shrinking: Harrison Ford Cast Opposite Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy

Harrison Ford has finally been bitten by the #PeakTV bug.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones vet is set to star opposite Jason Segel in the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, TVLine has learned. Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything to Know

The 10-episode series, which hails from Segel and Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, follows Segel’s Jimmy, “a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.”

Ford is set to play Dr. Phil Rhodes, “a down-to earth, sharp as a tack ‘blue collar shrink,’ blunt but with an ever-present twinkle,” per Apple. “Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.”

Shrinking marks Ford’s first series-regular gig. Prior to his decades-spanning film career, Ford appeared on episodes of The F.B.I., Gunsmoke, Ironside, Kung Fu, Mod Squad, The Virginian and Love, American Style. He also starred in the made-for-TV movies The Intruders, Dynasty and The Possessed, as well as the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

Shrinking joins an expanding slate of comedies at Apple TV+, including the aforementioned Ted Lasso, as well as Acapulco, Central Park, Mythic Quest, Physical and Schmigadoon. A premiere date has not yet been announced.