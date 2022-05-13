ABC Renews 5 Unscripted Series, Including Bachelor and American Idol

ABC has opened the proverbial envelope containing American Idol‘s fate — and the show will be back for another season.

The long-running singing competition — which will return for its 21st season overall, and sixth on ABC — was one of five unscripted series renewed at the Alphabet Net on Friday, along with The Bachelor (for Season 27), America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 33), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 3) and Shark Tank (Season 14).

Plus, Shark Tank‘s renewal comes with a twist: The Season 14 premiere will be the show’s first-ever live episode. The entrepreneurial series wraps up Season 13 on Friday, May 20, while Idol and America’s Funniest Home Videos both end their current seasons on Sunday, May 22.

On the unscripted side, ABC previously picked up Bachelor in Paradise for Season 8 and Judge Steve Harvey for Season 2. But several of the network’s game shows weren’t so lucky, with Match Game, Card Sharks, The Hustler and Celebrity Dating Game all getting axed earlier this spring.

Dancing With the Stars, meanwhile, has already been renewed for Seasons 31 and 32 — but in a stunning development, the reality competition is moving to Disney+ this fall, marking the streamer’s first foray into live programming.

Which unscripted renewal makes you happiest? Tell us below!