Alec Baldwin's Match Game, Three More Game Shows Cancelled at ABC

ABC is trimming down its lineup of summer game shows: The network has cancelled its Match Game reboot hosted by Alec Baldwin, according to our sister site Variety, along with Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game and The Hustler. (A source confirms to TVLine that the four shows are unlikely to return.)

Based on the classic ’70s hit, Match Game asked contestants to fill in a blank in a sentence, trying to match the answers of a panel of celebrity guests. Baldwin served as host, with a rotating panel of celebs including Niecy Nash, Jack McBrayer and Cheryl Hines. It debuted in 2016 and ran for a total of five seasons, with Season 5 debuting in May 2020.

Baldwin, of course, was in the headlines last fall after a tragic incident on the set of the film Rust where he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But Match Game‘s cancellation was not connected to that incident, Variety reports; in fact, the show hadn’t been in production since the COVID pandemic shut down all film and TV production in March 2020.

Card Sharks was a remake of the ’70s and ’80s game show, hosted by Joel McHale, with players answering questions to control a board of playing cards and guessing if the next card is higher or lower. It premiered in 2019, airing two seasons.

Its sophomore run (which wrapped in July) averaged 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo ratings (in Live+Same Day), down 33 and 45 percent from its freshman season.

The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, paired up single celebrities with civilians eager to date them, in a fresh take on the classic dating show. Its first and only season aired last summer, averaging 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

On The Hustler, five contestants were asked a series of trivia questions to amass a cash prize while one of them has secretly been given all the answers, with Craig Ferguson serving as host. Its second season ran last summer into early fall and averaged 1.7 mil and a 0.3, down 41 and 44 percent from its freshman run.

Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and The $100,000 Pyramid, however, are expected to return, Variety notes.

Which of these summer game shows will you miss the most? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.