Bachelor in Paradise Renewed at ABC, Judge Steve Harvey Also Returning

The verdict is in: ABC has handed renewals to Bachelor in Paradise (for Season 8) and Judge Steve Harvey (for Season 2).

Premiere dates for both unscripted series will be announced at a later date. Broadcast TV Renewals and Cancellations

Bachelor in Paradise first premiered in 2014, and sees franchise fan-favorites return for a second (or third!) chance at finding love. “They may have left their respective seasons [of The Bachelor and Bachelorette] brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing,” per the official logline. Casting for Season 8 has not yet been revealed.

Judge Steve Harvey, meanwhile, first debuted in January, and sees the Celebrity Family Feud host — who is most certainly not a real judge — oversee real cases “ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.” New episodes currently air Tuesdays at 8/7c.

The double renewal comes on the same day ABC announced its summertime lineup, which includes an historic season of The Bachelorette; new seasons of returning game shows Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and Press Your Luck; and new series Claim to Fame, The Final Straw and Generation Gap. For the full schedule, click here.

As previously reported, ABC has cancelled Match Game (hosted by Alec Baldwin), Card Sharks (hosted by Joel McHale), The Hustler (hosted by Craig Ferguson) and Celebrity Dating Game (hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton).