ABC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Historic Bachelorette Season, 3 Returning Game Shows and More

ABC has released its summer schedule, which includes a first-of-its-kind season of The Bachelorette and three returning game shows.

As revealed during The Bachelor‘s Season 26 finale, The Bachelorette Season 19 (premiering Monday, July 11 at 8/7c) will feature two bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Jesse Palmer will return as host.

New game shows, meanwhile, include Generation Gap (hosted by Kelly Ripa) and The Final Straw (host TBA). They join returning faves Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and Press Your Luck.

Scroll down for the full schedule, along with descriptions of each new series and special…

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart (one-hour special)

Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in this new one-hour special.

9 pm The American Rescue Dog Show (two-hour special)

In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. Holey Moley‘s Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host, with ESPN’s Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

8 pm Press Your Luck (Season 3 premiere)

9 pm Generation Gap (series premiere)

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show from Emmy Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. Generation Gap pairs teams of grandparents and grandkids, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations. How Long Each Bachelorette Couple Lasted, From Shortest to Longest

SUNDAY, JULY 10

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud (Season 8 premiere)

9 pm The Final Straw (series premiere)

The stakes are high as four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is chock full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to successfully pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize.

10 pm The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 6 premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 11

8 pm The Bachelorette (Season 19 premiere)

10 pm Claim to Fame (series premiere)

Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.

As previously reported, ABC has cancelled Match Game (hosted by Alec Baldwin), Card Sharks (hosted by Joel McHale), The Hustler (hosted by Craig Ferguson) and Celebrity Dating Game (hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton). Meanwhile, the network has handed renewals to Bachelor in Paradise (for Season 8) and Judge Steve Harvey (for Season 2), which you can read about here.