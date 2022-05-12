TV Ratings: Chicago Fire, Survivor Lead Night; The Flash Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, Survivor and Chicago Fire tied for the nightly demo win, while the latter also delivered Wednesday’s largest audience.
Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.2 million total viewers, 0.6 rating, Fire (6.6 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6, read recap) all dipped.
CBS’ Survivor (5.2 mil/0.7, read recap) slipped to a season low in the demo; Beyond the Edge (2.6 mil/0.3) also dipped.
The CW’s The Flash (500K/0.1) and Kung Fu (470K/0.1) both dropped some eyeballs, with the former looking at an all-time audience low.
Leading out of a Masked Singer I-think-it-was-a-clip show (2.9 mil/0.4), Domino Masters (1.5 mil/0.3) was steady with its (at times melodramatic!) finale.
ABC’s The Goldbergs (2.5 mil/0.4), The Wonder Years (1.8 mil/0.3) and The Conners (2.7 mil/0.4, read recap) were all steady in the demo, while Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.2) and A Million Little Things (1.6 mil/0.2) both dipped, with the latter also hitting an audience low.
