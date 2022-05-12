TV Ratings: Chicago Fire, Survivor Lead Night; The Flash Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, Survivor and Chicago Fire tied for the nightly demo win, while the latter also delivered Wednesday’s largest audience. Cancellation Jitters: Shows on the Bubble!

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.2 million total viewers, 0.6 rating, Fire (6.6 mil/0.7) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6, read recap) all dipped.

CBS’ Survivor (5.2 mil/0.7, read recap) slipped to a season low in the demo; Beyond the Edge (2.6 mil/0.3) also dipped.

The CW’s The Flash (500K/0.1) and Kung Fu (470K/0.1) both dropped some eyeballs, with the former looking at an all-time audience low.

Leading out of a Masked Singer I-think-it-was-a-clip show (2.9 mil/0.4), Domino Masters (1.5 mil/0.3) was steady with its (at times melodramatic!) finale.

ABC’s The Goldbergs (2.5 mil/0.4), The Wonder Years (1.8 mil/0.3) and The Conners (2.7 mil/0.4, read recap) were all steady in the demo, while Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.2) and A Million Little Things (1.6 mil/0.2) both dipped, with the latter also hitting an audience low.

