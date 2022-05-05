Ratings: Good Sam Eyes Uptick With Finale; Million Little Things Ties Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor — with NBC’s #OneChicago again in rerun mode — dominated Wednesday in both measures even while dipping to 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating; read recap. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

Leading out of that, Beyond the Edge (2.7 mil/0.4) and “bubble” drama Good Sam‘s freshman finale (2 mil/0.3) were both up a tenth in the demo.

Over on Fox, The Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.6) and a pretty nifty episode of Domino Masters (1.7 mil/0.3) were both steady.

The CW’s The Flash (560K/0.1, read post mortem/get OG cast member’s contract status) was steady in audience, while Kung Fu (475K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs.

ABC’s The Wonder Years (1.7 mil/0.3) and The Conners (3 mil/0.4, read recap) were steady in the demo, while The Goldbergs (2.9 mil/0.4) and “bubble” drama A Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.2) both dipped — with the latter matching its all-time demo low (last hit March 16).

