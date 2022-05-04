The Conners Recap: A Surprise Proposal

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the May 4 episode of The Conners.

Looks like The Conners is headed for another wedding. The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

During Wednesday’s episode, Darlene and Ben buried the hatchet and got engaged! So, how did the on-again/off-again couple go from never, ever getting back together to happily ever after?

In the lead-up to the impromptu proposal, Darlene continued to bite Ben’s head off whenever he so much as offered an idea about the construction on her new home. Among his suggestions was that the master bathroom have two sinks — you know, for resale value. But as Ben soon confessed to Becky, he envisioned that second sink for someone who loves Darlene and wants to live with her — “someone who has a railroad spike through their head and can no longer feel dignity,” he deadpanned.

When Becky told Darlene that Ben was still interested, Darlene shot her down. She had finally gotten herself to a place where she was OK living with just one sink, and she wanted to leave well enough alone.

All that changed, of course, when a spat between exes culminated in the roof collapsing under Darlene’s feet. Ben rushed downstairs to make sure she was OK, then kissed her. “I’m just so happy you’re not dead,” he said.

Later in the emergency room, Ben presented Darlene with a teddy bear from the gift shop. After learning it was $50, Darlene insisted he return it — but first, he ripped off the tag and converted it into a makeshift engagement ring. He got down on one knee and slipped it on her finger.

“When you fell through the roof, I thought I lost you,” he said. “And then all that stuff about who did what to whom in the relationship just became… meaningless.”

But before Darlene said yes to Ben’s proposal, she needed assurance that he would no longer hold a grudge against her for past indiscretions. “All is forgiven,” he told her. “I just want us to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Christopher Lloyd reprised his (brief) Roseanne role as Bev’s former flame (and Mark’s new contrabassoon tutor) Lou. Unfortunately, Estelle Parsons, last seen via FaceTime in Season 3, did not join him. Mark phoned his great-grandmother, but the 94 year old did not appear on the other end of the line.

What did you think of The Conners Season 4, Episode 18: “The Best Laid Plans, a Contrabassoon and a Sinking Feeling”? Drop a comment with your full review.