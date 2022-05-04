Saved by the Bell Revival Cancelled After 2 Seasons at Peacock

Jessie and Slater won’t be getting their second chance at love, after all. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

Peacock has cancelled the critically acclaimed Saved by the Bell revival, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes nearly six months after the release of Season 2.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans,” a Peacock spokesperson said in a statement. “Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

The revival’s sophomore run began with a tribute to the late Dustin Diamond, who played Screech Powers on all previous iterations of SBTB. Season 2 also featured a very meta Showgirls sendup, a reevaluation of Kelly’s College Years arc, and several hints that a return to Malibu Sands may very well have been in the comedy’s future.

The finale also saw Jessie kiss Slater outside The Max, signaling a rekindled romance for the high school lovebirds in Season 3. As for whether they can make a relationship work, series star Mario Lopez isn’t so sure.

“I mean, she just got out of a marriage,” he recently told TVLine. “I don’t want to look like a home-wrecker, or like a bounce-back relationship, right? Plus, if we hook up, then where is there to go? So I guess I’ll have to trust the writers, assuming we’re fortunate enough to get another season, but it was fun while we entertained it this season.” (TVLine readers gave the Nov. 24 finale — and Season 2 overall — an average grade of “A-.”)

Our sister site Deadline was the first to report the news.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Saved by the Bell‘s cancellation. Are you sad to see it end prematurely?