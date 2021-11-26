Saved by the Bell EP Wants to Return to Malibu Sands, Bring Leah Remini Back as Stacey Carosi for Season 3

The new Saved by the Bell might not be able to afford a Stacey Carosi flashback, but what about Stacey Carosi in the flesh? Saved by the Bell Cast: Then and Now

During the Peacock revival’s Season 2 finale, which dropped Wednesday, a montage of never-before-seen Jessie/Slater moments — more on that College Years scene here — culminates in Slater referencing Leah Remini’s beloved character from the OG series’ Malibu Sands arc. Shortly thereafter, Douglas transplant DeVante tells girlfriend Nadia that he’d love to remain at Bayside for “two more years, and maybe even spend a summer at a beach club.”

With the current new class (not to be confused with that New Class) already in junior year, spending a season — or even half a season — at the beach club would be one way to slow things down, should Peacock decide to renew the revival for Season 3 and beyond.

“From when I first pitched the show, it was always on my mind,” executive producer Tracey Wigfield tells TVLine when asked about a potential return to Malibu Sands. “I think we’ve done a good job of, when we have OG cast or guest stars from the original, using them in a meaningful way and not just having them come back and say a line. And I’ve seen in press that Leah Remini has said that she wants to do the show, which would be a dream of mine. So I would love to have her… do an arc where, obviously, she owns Malibu Sands now, she took it over as Mr. Carosi’s daughter.”

As far as revisiting other OG SBTB storylines, Wigfield says she’d love for the revival to hit the Aloha State, à la Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style. “Like they did on the old show, maybe we just go there for one day and film exteriors,” she says. “Everything else is just, you know, in Santa Monica, but we ignore the pier in the background.”

Remini recently reunited with Gosselaar on the Saved by the Bell rewatch podcast Zack to the Future to discuss her sixth and final appearance on the original series — Season 3, Episode 12: “The Last Weekend.”

“I got Saved by the Bell, and what was funny is for a very long time in my career — [I had done] Living Dolls, Cheers, Friends — people would say, ‘I loved you on Saved by the Bell,’ and they still do!” Remini said. “I did 207 episodes of The King of Queens, and people say, ‘Yeah, yeah, King of Queens, but Saved by the Bell.'”

Gosselaar also chimed in on Zack and Stacey’s summer romance.

“There is an undeniable chemistry between you and I that we have seen,” Gosselaar told Remini, referring to his recent rewatch of the entire Malibu Sands arc. “Tiffani [Thiessen] and I never had a kiss like we have on these six episodes. There is not a single person that Zack comes into contact with, in my opinion, that had a chemistry [like] you and I had.”

Would you like to see Remini return to the Saved by the Bell franchise for a potential third season of the Peacock revival?