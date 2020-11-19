Is Saved by the Bell: The New Class Considered Canon in Peacock Revival?

RELATED STORIES 'Saved by the Bell' Review: Peacock's Bayside High Reunion Is a Clever Reinvention Packed With Meta Laughs

Time out! Who are these people?

No, they’re not the stars of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival (premiering Wednesday, Nov. 25). And no, they’re most certainly not part of the original series cast. The students seen above were part of a different class — or rather, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, a mostly forgotten spinoff featuring Mr. Belding (Dennis Haskins) and Screech (Dustin Diamond) that ran for — get this — seven seasons, between 1993 and 2000.

To put it another way, that’s three more seasons than the original Saved by the Bell, and one more season than Good Morning, Miss Bliss, Saved by the Bell and Saved by the Bell: The College Years combined. (All 143 episodes are streaming on NBC.com.)

Seeing as how it ran for so long, and featured other characters from the original series — including Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Slater (Mario Lopez) and Lisa (Lark Voorhies), who appeared in the Season 2 episode “Goodbye Bayside” (see below) — we thought it was only fair to ask the new New Class’ creative team whether the previous New Class is still considered canon.

“We don’t really deal with The New Class [in the revival],” executive producer Franco Bario — who has involved with every iteration of SBTB dating back to Good Morning, Miss Bliss — tells TVLine. “I did the first three seasons of The New Class and then I left ‘the organization.’ The New Class was [practically] a new class every year. It wasn’t, I don’t think, part of the DNA of the [new] show.”

Revival showrunner Tracey Wigfield goes on to admit that she hasn’t even seen The New Class. “I promise I will watch it before Season 2 [of the revival], if there is a Season 2,” she says with a laugh. “I was pregnant, I had a kid, I couldn’t watch The New Class, too. But I went back and rewatched all of the original [Saved by the Bell]. I did Good Morning, Miss Bliss through The College Years, as well as Wedding in Las Vegas, Hawaiian Style and [the Malibu Sands episodes].”

Do you recall watching Saved by the Bell: The New Class? Or any particular episode from its seven-year run?