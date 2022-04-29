Ratings: NFL Draft, Young Sheldon Lead Thursday; Walker Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s coverage of Day 1 of the NFL Draft led Thursday in the demo (with a 0.7 rating), while drawing 3.6 million total viewers. (What is Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football match-up?) Renew/Cancel Scorecard!

CBS’ Young Sheldon (6.6 mil/0.6, read recap) drew Thursday’s largest audience and was steady in the demo, as were United States of Al (4.4 mil/0.4) and Bull (4 mil/0.3). A double pump of How We Roll (3.3 mil/0.3, 3.1 mil/0.3) was down a tenth week-to-week.

The CW’s Walker (720K/0.1) slipped to al all-time audience low, while on-the-bubble Legacies (300K/0.1, read recap) hit its third-smallest audience of at least the season.

NBC’s Law & Order (4.1 mil/0.4), SVU (4.7 mil/0.6) and OC (3.2 mil/0.5, read post mortem) were all steady.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior slipped to season lows (1.7 mil/0.3), while Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) and Welcome to Flatch (780K/0.2) were steady.

