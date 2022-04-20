The Masked Singer Video: Rudy Giuliani's Controversial Unmasking Causes Judge Ken Jeong to Walk Off Set

The surprise that popped out of Jack in the Box during Wednesday’s The Masked Singer wasn’t to at least one of the judges’ liking.

As reports heralded earlier this year, the contestant unmasked during this week’s episode was Rudy Giuliani, former New York major and advisor to President Donald Trump. And when Giuliani’s mask came off at the end of the hour, the reaction from the judging panel was very mixed, with Ken Jeong watching, stonefaced, as host Nick Cannon interviewed Giuliani.

But let’s back up a minute. The episode pitted Jack in the Box against Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Queen Cobra and The Prince. When it was Giuliani’s turn to take the stage, he turned in an off-key, fairly immobile rendition of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone.” His clues included a sign that offered weddings performed in “Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall” (a nod to Giuliani’s infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference), an assertion that he’d officiated more than 200 weddings, a gavel, a football with a shamrock on it, and a space shuttle.

The judges’ guesses included The Godfather‘s Robert Duvall (that was from Robin Thicke), Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Jeong), My Cousin Vinny‘s Joe Pesci (Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg) and Today weatherman Al Roker (Nicole Scherzinger).

Jeong seemed shocked after Giuliani’s identity was revealed. “That was something I never would have guessed, OK?,” Thicke said later.

“I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer,” Cannon told Giuliani, who said he did the show to send the message to his granddaughter that people should try anything.

Jeong stood, arms folded, during Giuliani’s interview and then walked off the set as the former associate attorney general sang the reprise of “Bad to the Bone.” If Thicke also exited the stage, as was previously reported, his departure was not depicted in the episode.

The Masked Singer previously drew ire for its inclusion of another controversial Republican politician when former Governor of Alaska (and John McCain’s 2008 presidential running mate) Sarah Palin competed as the Bear during Season 3.

What do you think about Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer and the judges’ reaction to it? Hit the comments and let us know!