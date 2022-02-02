Rudy Giuliani's Masked Singer Reveal Prompts 2 Judges to Walk Off Set During Season 7 Premiere — Report

Yep, this is most certainly the darkest timeline. Biggest TV Controversies

Former New York City mayor and Trump crony Rudy Giuliani was reportedly the first celebrity to be unmasked during a taping of The Masked Singer Season 7, which prompted judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk out in protest, according to our sister site Deadline.

The report indicates that fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger stayed put and bantered with Giuliani following the big reveal. Jeong and Thicke eventually returned, but it’s unclear if that was before or after the taping had concluded.

Fox has declined comment on this story.

The network recently released a promo for The Masked Singer‘s spring return (which you can see below), which reveals the theme for Season 7 is “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” Featured costumes included a frog prince, a firefly, a gladiator, a troll, a space beaver and a lemur. No word yet on which of those is Giuliani.

The Masked Singer previously drew ire for its inclusion of another controversial Republican politician when former Governor of Alaska (and John McCain’s 2008 presidential running mate) Sarah Palin competed as the Bear during Season 3.

Giuliani’s previous TV credits include Saturday Night Live (which he hosted during his second term as mayor in November 1997) and an episode of WWE Raw (in July 2000). More recently, he appeared opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in Amazon Prime’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — and we all know how that fared.

Will you tune in to see Giuliani’s quick flame out on The Masked Singer? Or is this the sort of stunt casting that will finally get you to change the channel?