Ratings: Abbott Elementary Ties High With Finale; This Is Us, FBI Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Abbott Elementary ended its freshman year with 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking up on both counts and matching its demo high. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

TVLine readers gave both the already-renewed hitcom’s season and its finale an average grade of “A+”; read post mortem.

Elsewhere on ABC this Tuesday, Judge Steve Harvey (3.4 mil/0.5), black-ish (2.1 mil/0.4) and To Tell the Truth (2.1 mil/0.3) were all steady.

Over on NBC, Young Rock (2.2 mi/0.4) ticked up in the demo, Mr. Mayor (1.6 mi/0.3) was steady, and both This Is Us Episode 100 (4.4 mi/0.7, read recap and review new flash-forward clues) and The Thing About Pam‘s finale (2.9 mil/0.3) ticked down.

CBS’ FBI (7.1 mil/0.6), International (5.7 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.3 mil/0.5; readers gave Dylan McDermott’s debut an “A-“) were each down a tick.

Lastly, Fox’s The Resident (3.1 mil/0.4) was steady, while Name That Tune (1.7 mil/0.3) was down.

