This Is Us: Two Flash-Forwards Merge! Plus, Concrete Proof That [Spoiler] Is Alive in the Future

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s This Is Us.

Tuesday’s This Is Us not only showed us the end of Kate and Toby’s marriage, it also hopped forward into the future… where two of the NBC drama’s already established flash-forward timelines intersected.

Episode 100, titled “KaToby,” revisited the time jump that brought viewers to the day of Kate’s second wedding. (Check out our examination of that flash-forward here.) But the hour also showed us a scene from Kate and Philip’s life together… and that scene included Kate and Toby’s adult son, Jack.

As longtime viewers know, Jack (aka Rockstar Jack, as we sometimes like to call him) is the subject of his own flash-forward timeline which — until now — has had very few scenes that include other members of the Pearson/Damon families. Jack’s stories mainly have dealt with him, his wife Lucy, his now-grown-up sister Hailey and his infant daughter, Hope.

But Tuesday’s episode had Jack interacting with his mom, Kate; his dad, Toby; his stepfather, Philip; and his stepmother, uh, Woman From Coffee Shop? (Read a full recap and it’ll make sense.) Even better: The scene at the bar confirms that Kate — who has not yet been seen in the show’s other flash-forward, to Rebecca’s deathbed, which takes place when Jack is younger — is alive at that time.

So, of course, we grabbed all the images we could and broke down the latest flash-forward sequences. The gallery at right gives you a rundown of what took place during the scenes at Kate’s wedding. We’ll keep updating it as the series continues its sixth and final season, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back after each new installment. And, of course, we want to hear about it if you happen to catch a clue or develop a theory that we’ve missed.

So after you’ve read the recap, flip through the gallery above — or go to it directly here — then hit the comments with your thoughts/theories/suspicions about this newest This Is Us flash-forward!