×

Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1s, The Resident, Call Me Kat and 9 Others

By /

9-1-1 Crossover
Courtesy of Fox

Fox in one fell swoop on Tuesday announced a slew of spring/summer premieres (detailed here), as well as locked in 13 season finales (listed below).

CBS, NBC and ABC previously set their own season finale dates.

To date, Fox has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Fantasy Island (get Season 2 premiere date), The Great North and The Simpsons. The freshman dramedy The Big Leap, meanwhile, is the network’s only confirmed cancellation thus far.

In the demo, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer currently tie as Fox’s top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star and stealth hit Next Level Chef; the midseason comedy Welcome to Flatch stands as the network’s lowest-rated scripted program.

In total viewers9-1-1 leads the Fox entertainment pack, followed by 9-1-1 Lone Star and The Masked Singer, while Goodbye Welcome to Flatch once again places last in that measure among scripted fare.

Want scoop on any of these shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

THURSDAY, MAY 5
9 pm Call Me Kat Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
9 pm Domino Masters Season 1 finale

MONDAY, MAY 16
8 pm 9-1-1 Season 5 finale
9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 17
8 pm The Resident Season 5 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
8 pm The Masked Singer Season 7 finale

SUNDAY, MAY 22
8 pm The Simpsons 33 Season finale
8:30 pm The Great North Season 2 finale
9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 12 finale
9:30 pm Family Guy Season 19 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 24
9 pm Name That Tune Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26
8:30 pm Welcome to Flatch Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23
8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 8 finale

Want scoop on any of the above? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Add a Comment
TAGS: , ,
GET MORE: Finale Dates, Finales, Scheduling News
x
ad
 