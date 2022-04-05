ABC Sets Season Finale Dates for Grey's Anatomy (aka Episode 400!), The Conners, AMLT and 9 Others

Following CBS and NBC‘s lead, ABC is the latest broadcast-TV network to detail its rollout of springtime season finales (though only for scripted shows) — and it includes a final farewell and one major milestone. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast

To date, ABC has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Abbott Elementary, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie and Station 19, while only black-ish has been announced as ending.

In the demo, Grey’s Anatomy — which will celebrate Episode 400 with the back half of its two-hour season finale — is currently ABC’s top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by American Idol and The Bachelor (tie); Promised Land, which got shuttled off to Hulu after five outings, has been the network’s lowest-rated scripted program of the season.

In total viewers, American Idol leads the ABC entertainment pack, followed by The Good Doctor (which enjoys a robust 90% DVR bump) and Grey’s Anatomy, while the freshman sudser Queens places last in that measure among the network’s scripted fare.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

9 pm Abbott Elementary Season 1 finale

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

9 pm black-ish series finale

SUNDAY, MAY 15

10 pm The Rookie Season 4 finale

MONDAY, MAY 16

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 5 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9 finale

8:30 pm The Wonder Years Season 1 finale

9 pm The Conners Season 4 finale

9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 finale

10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8 pm Station 19 Season 5 finale

10 pm Big Sky Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale (two hours)

