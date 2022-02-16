Grey's Boss Teases 'Pretty Big Event' for Episode 400 aka the Season Finale

Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff is about to perform an operation that’s every bit as tricky as any undertaken by the long-running ABC drama’s doctors: how to stitch together a fitting 400th (!) episode.

“I actually think that the last episode of our season will be 400, if there are no further COVID delays and we don’t end up dropping an episode,” she told TVLine during this year’s SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) TVfest, which streams this Thursday through Saturday (passes are available for purchase here). But “that’s a big ‘if.,” she acknowledged.

Vernoff is well aware that expectations for the hour are high, after the 200th episode (Season 10’s “Puttin’ On the Ritz”) glammed up the docs for a three-ring circus of a fundraiser, and the 300th (Season 14’s Vernoff-penned “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story”) paid homage to much-missed past characters. How could the series top those efforts for the big 4-0-0? Maybe with a riff on the Golden Age of the silver screen, we (jokingly?) suggested? “No, we’re not doing a black-and-white movie musical,” Vernoff said with a chuckle, “but it’s going to be a pretty big event, I think.”

As it is, Grey’s Anatomy, which was recently renewed for Season 19, is coming up on what could be a couple of game-changers: When Season 18 resumes with its ninth episode on Thursday, Feb. 24, it’ll reveal the outcome of the midseason-finale cliffhangers that left Link’s heart in pieces and Owen’s fate in question. See the first photos here. (With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich)

What do you think, Grey’s fans? What sort of stunt do you predict the show will pull out of its bag of tricks for episode No. 400? What would you make the focus of the hour? Hit the comments with your guesses/ideas.