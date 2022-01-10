Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 19 at ABC; Ellen Pompeo Inks New Deal

All of that final-season chatter was, once again, much ado about nothing: Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 19. 2022 Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed? What's Still on the Bubble?

ABC on Monday announced that leading lady Ellen Pompeo and showrunner Krista Vernoff have inked new deals with studio ABC Signature, clearing the way for the long-running medical drama to carry on for at least one more season.

Per ABC, Season 19 “will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”

Last month, Pompeo raised eyebrows anew when she told Insider, “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey’s] should end. ​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

Among the seven dramas ABC aired this fall, Grey’s — despite being down sharply year-over-year — ranks No. 1 in the demo and trails only Station 19 in total audience. And among all ABC programming, only Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette scored a higher rating.

In a statement, Vernoff said, “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Added series creator Shonda Rhimes: “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season. This is a true testament to Krista, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s current 18th season resumes Feb. 24. As we reported last week, the show’s post-holiday return to production was pushed back until Jan. 12 (from Jan. 10) due to the Omicron-fueled COVID surge.