CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale.

To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas.

Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap]

In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and Young Sheldon. The freshman medical drama Good Sam is currently the networks lowest-rated scripted program. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancelaltion Forecast!

In total viewers, NCIS leads the CBS entertainment pack, followed by FBI, Blue Bloods, The Equalizer and Young Sheldon, while Good Sam again places last in that measure among the network’s scripted fare.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

8 pm Undercover Boss Season 11 finale

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

9 pm Ghosts Season 1 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

10 pm Good Sam Season 1 finale

FRIDAY, MAY 6

9 pm Magnum P.I. Season 4 finale

10 pm Blue Bloods Season 12 finale

SUNDAY, MAY 15

8 pm The Equalizer Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

9 pm Beyond the Edge Season 1 finale (two hours)

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8 m Young Sheldon Season 5 finale

8:30 pm United States of Al Season 2 finale

SUNDAY, MAY 22

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 5 finale

MONDAY, MAY 23

8 pm The Neighborhood Season 4 finale

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola Season 3 finale

9 pm NCIS Season 19 finale

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 24

8 pm FBI Season 4 finale

9 pm FBI: International Season 1 finale

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Survivor Season 42 finale (three hours)

THURSDAY, MAY 26

10 pm Bull series finale

