NBC Sets Season Finale Dates for #OneChicago, SVU and 11 Others

NBC has shared with TVLine its complete slate of season finales, including for the #OneChicago trifecta, its three-pack of Law & Order shows, Transplant, Young Rock and others. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

This Is Us represents the only announced series finale, while The Thing About Pam was always a truly limited, six-episode series.

To date, NBC has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following shows: Chicago Med, Fire and P.D., Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, La Brea (for a supersized Season 2) and New Amsterdam (for a final season), while the freshman drama Ordinary Joe is thus far the only confirmed cancellation.

In the demo, This Is Us is currently NBC’s top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire (tie); the Canadian import Transplant is currently the network’s lowest-rated scripted program.

In total viewers, Chicago Fire leads the NBC entertainment pack, followed by P.D., Med and The Voice, while the freshman comedy Grand Crew places last in that measure among the network’s scripted fare.

Want scoop on any of these shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

10 pm The Thing About Pam limited series finale

MONDAY, MAY 2

10 pm The Endgame Season 1 finale

MONDAY, MAY 9

8 pm American Song Contest Season 1 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 17

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 19

8 pm Law & Order Season 21 finale

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 23 finale

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 finale

TUESDAY, MAY 24

8 pm Young Rock (new episode)

8:30 pm Young Rock Season 2 finale

9 pm This Is Us series finale

10 pm New Amsterdam Season 4 finale

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Chicago Med Season 7 finale

9 pm Chicago Fire Season 10 finale

10 pm Chicago P.D. Season 9 finale

FRIDAY, MAY 27

8 pm The Blacklist Season 9 finale

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

10 pm Transplant Season 2 finale

No finale date has been set for Weakest Link, which only recently returned.

Want scoop on any of the above? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.