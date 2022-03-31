The Walking Dead Series Finale Wraps Filming — When Will It Air? And Are You Prepared for It to End?

That’s a wrap on The Walking Dead.

AMC announced on Thursday that the seminal zombie series has finished filmingthe remaining episodes of its 11th and final season.

“That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up and it was an absolute blast. Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us, and what a ride it was,” star Norman Reedus tweeted.

In the below photo, the cast and crew gathered to commemorate the final day of filming.

11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, 1 amazing fan base. Thank you, #TWDFamily for joining us on this journey. pic.twitter.com/YrZDnDVOcE — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 31, 2022

The finale for “Part 2” of The Walking Dead‘s supersized farewell run will air on AMC Sunday, April 10. “Part 3” will arrive after Fear the Walking Dead finishes airing Season 7; the spinoff’s midseason premiere is set for April 17 on AMC/AMC+.

TVLine hears that The Walking Dead’s series finale is thus on track to hit your screens “late in the year.”

After debuting to 5.4 million total viewers on Halloween Night 2010, The Walking Dead hit its apex with the Season 5 premiere, which drew north of 17 million viewers. (That season as a whole averaged 14.4 million.)

Of course, the end of The Walking Dead is far from the end of the series’ extended universe. Fear TWD is already renewed for Season 8, and at least three other spinoffs are looming.

Premiering in 2023, AMC’s Isle of the Dead will follow the unlikely pair of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie into “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. “The crumbling city,” the synopsis previews, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Also on the horizon are the Tales of the Walking Dead anthology and the aforementioned and as-yet-untitled Daryl/Carol spinoff. There is also a movie trilogy starring TWD alum Andrew Lincoln that will “continue the story of Rick Grimes.” That was announced three-and-a-half years ago, and a brief teaser dropped at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

Want scoop on The Walking Dead, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.