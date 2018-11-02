Walking Dead Video: Past and Present Cast Pay Tribute to Andrew Lincoln… Though 'He's a Really Terrible Actor'

“I don’t think anyone can say enough good things about Andy,” suggests The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand (Aaron) in a farewell video for series lead Andrew Lincoln, who makes his final appearance as Rick Grimes in Sunday’s “What Comes After” (AMC, 9/8c). Nonetheless, the actor’s past and present castmates give it the old college try.

After Lauren Cohan (Maggie) calls her longtime co-star “kind and generous,” Avi Nash (Siddiq) seconds that emotion, recalling that Lincoln “ate lunch with me the first day I was here.” Norman Reedus (Daryl) says that his on- and off-screen buddy “taught me to be a better father, a better friend, a better actor,” and the late Scott Wilson (Hershel) expresses his delight at having gotten to appear with Lincoln in his last episode.

Also included in the clip are shout-outs from, among others, Danai Gurira (Michonne), Steven Yeun (Glenn), Lennie James (who now plays Morgan on spinoff Fear the Walking Dead), IronE Singleton (T-Dog) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene). But it may be Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) who offers up the most memorable quote. “We appreciate [Andy’s] leadership,” he says through a mustache that has to be seen to be believed, “but… he’s a really terrible actor.”

Do you think you'll keep watching The Walking Dead without Lincoln and Rick front and center?