Walking Dead's Scott Wilson Dead at 76

Veteran actor Scott Wilson, best known to TV audiences as Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead, died Saturday. He was 76.

TMZ reports that Wilson died due to complications from leukemia.

News of Wilson’s passing comes just hours after it was announced that he will appear in Walking Dead‘s upcoming ninth season, reprising his role as Hershel. It’s believed that his episode was shot earlier this summer.

Wilson began his acting career on the big screen in 1967 with a role in In the Heat of the Night. He would go on to appear in roughly 50 additional films, including In Cold Blood, The Great Gatsby and Dead Man Walking. He scored a Golden Globe nod for Best Supporting Actor for the 1980 pic The Ninth Configuration.

Wilson joined AMC’s zombie smash in Season 2 and was written out in the middle of Season 4. Additional TV credits include recurring roles on The OA, Damien, Bosch and CSI.

Walking Dead‘s official Twitter feed confirmed the actor’s passing late Saturday: “We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel… has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”