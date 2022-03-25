Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date Officially Revealed

Only Murders in the Building‘s latest whodunnit will begin to unravel this summer. 'Brazzos' and 24 More Fake TV Shows

Hulu on Friday confirmed that Season 2 of the acclaimed comedy will premiere Tuesday, June 28 — less than nine months after the release of the Season 1 finale. The announcement — made by series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in the video above — comes one day after a cryptic tweet begged fans to make like amateur true-crime podcasters and guess when the series would return with new episodes.

Almost as soon as Charles’ bassoonist girlfriend Jan was found to be Tim Kono’s killer, the Oct. 19 Season 1 finale unraveled a second mystery and took OMITB in a whole new direction. In the closing minutes of the episode, Charles and Oliver ran into Mabel’s apartment to find their fellow sleuth covered in blood. Before her laid another murder victim in a tie-dye hoodie — but it wasn’t Oscar, it was Arconia board president Bunny Fogler who had been stabbed to death with Mabel’s knitting needle. Seconds later, a SWAT team busted in and arrested the trio.

Following Bunny’s death, Charles, Oliver and Mabel find themselves in a “race to unmask her killer,” according to the Season 2 logline. “However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

Previously announced Season 2 guest stars include Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine, Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead), Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), Andrea Martin (Evil), Michael Rapaport (Atypical) and Amy Schumer (Life & Beth).

Are you excited for Only Murders‘ return? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2.