Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Adds Cara Delevingne for Season 2

Only Murders in the Building will exhibit some model behavior in Season 2, with the addition of Cara Delevingne.

The runway vet turned actress has boarded the Hulu comedy as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

Delevingne will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the sleuthing podcasters’ latest mystery. Her previous TV roles include the Prime Video fantasy series Carnival Row, which wrapped filming on Season 2 in August; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

OMITB follows three onetime strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who are obsessed with true crime and suddenly found themselves caught up in one when a gruesome death occurred inside their Upper West Side apartment building. Suspecting foul play, the trio used their knowledge of true crime to uncover what really happened.

Season 1 ended with Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) solving their neighbor Tim’s murder, only for one of them to (seemingly) be framed for the slaying of their co-op president, Bunny. The trio now find themselves the subjects of a murder investigation and, quite possibly, at the center of a new crime podcast. (In the closing scene, a producer pitched their idol Cinda Canning an “Only Murderers in the Building” podcast.)

Martin co-created the show alongside Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). “To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now, and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!” Hoffman previously said of the show’s Season 2 renewal.

