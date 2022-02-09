TVLine Items: Anthony Ramos Joins Ironheart, Better Things Trailer and More

Marvel has enlisted Anthony Ramos for the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, our sister site Variety reports. And like with all things Marvel, details about the Hamilton and In the Heights star’s role are not being disclosed.

The series centers around Riri Williams (played by Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Dominique Thorne), a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Ramos’ TV credits include Blindspotting, In Treatment and She’s Gotta Have It.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* As revealed by a Steve Martin tweet, Season 2 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building will reunite Martin Short with fellow SCTV alum Andrea Martin (Evil), while Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead) will also guest-star.

* Peacock has ordered the limited series Apples Never Fall, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel about an enviably contented family. But after the mother disappears, her adult children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

* Spectrum Originals has renewed Joe Pickett, starring Michael Dorman, for Season 2. Additionally, all episodes of the first season will be available to stream on Paramount+ at a later date.

* Reno 911! Defunded will launch on Friday, Feb. 25 with 30-minute episodes on The Roku Channel. Guest stars include Jamie Lee Curtis, “Weird Al” Yankovic and George Lopez.

* HBO Max has renewed the comedy South Side for Season 3.

* FX has released a trailer for Better Things‘ fifth and final season, kicking off with two episodes on Monday, Feb. 28 at 10/9c:

* HBO has released a trailer for My Brilliant Friend Season 3, premiering Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 pm:

