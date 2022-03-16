Ratings: Mr. Mayor, Young Rock Return Down; Bachelor, FBI Rerun Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor closed out its Clayton edition with 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down a tick from Monday’s Part 1 but still dominating Tuesday in the demo. (Read recap/vote on outcome, get Bachelorettes news.) Renew/Cancel Forecast!

CBS’ FBI rerun copped Tuesday’s largest audience: 4.5 million.

Elsewhere, with CBS, Fox and The CW all in rerun mode….

NBC’s Young Rock officially opened its second season with 2.5 mi and a 0.4 (TVLine reader grade “B+”), down from its freshman averages (3 mil/0.6) and hitting a demo low. Mr. Mayor (2 mil/0.4) similarly was down from its freshman averages (3.4 mil/0.5) and hit audience/demo lows.

Leading out of the sitcoms, This Is Us (4 mil/0.6, read recap/Justin Hartley post mortem) ticked down to new series lows, while The Thing About Pam (2.4 mil/0.3) dipped from its debut.

