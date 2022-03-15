Ratings: Cleaning Lady Steady With Finale, AGT: Extreme Ends on Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s yet-to-be-renewed The Cleaning Lady closed out its freshman run on Monday night with a hair over 2.8 million total viewers and its fifth straight 0.4 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A”; read post mortem. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast

Opening Fox’s night, 9-1-1: Lone Star (4.5 mil/0.5, read recap) slipped to series lows.

ABC’s The Bachelor (4.3 mil/1.0, read recap) ticked up with Part 1 of its season finale, dominating Monday in the demo. The Good Doctor (3.6 mil/0.4) was steady.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 mil/0.6) and Bob Hearts Abishola (5.6 mil/0.6, read crossover recap) were steady, while NCIS (7.3 mil/0.5, Jimmy Palmer, you god!) and NCIS: Hawai’i (5 mil/0.4) each dipped a tenth.

NBC’s AGT: Extreme ended with season lows of 3 mil/0.4 (TVLine reader grade “C+”), while The Endgame (1.95 mil/0.3) was steady.

The CW’s All American (690K/0.2) and Homecoming (450K/0.1) each drew their second largest audiences of the season.

