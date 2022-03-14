Here's How The Neighborhood (Briefly) Crossed Over With Bob Hearts Abishola

Not long after Calvin and Tina revealed their newly renovated home on The Neighborhood, series stars Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold popped up on fellow CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola — but how? Young Sheldon: Big Bang Cameos and Easter Eggs

The B❤️A episode, titled “Compress to Impress,” saw the Detroit-based Wheelers shoot a TV commercial for their family-owned company MaxDot. The national spot reached Los Angeles and made a customer of none other than Calvin, who rocked a pair of compression socks from the comfort of his recently reupholstered recliner. The tag scene showed Tina interrupt Calvin as he sang along to the MaxDot jingle, thus establishing that the two multi-cams are set in the same sitcom universe.

“When we were discussing the episode, [series co-creator] Chuck [Lorre] came up with the idea to reach out to Cedric, Tichina and all our Monday night friends at The Neighborhood,” B❤️A co-creator Al Higgins previously told TVLine. “We’ve loved teaming up with them every week, and this was a fun way to honor that.”

As TVLine previously reported, a second crossover of sorts is set for later this season: Bob Hearts Abishola‘s Gina Yashere will guest-star on The Neighborhood — not as Kemi, but as a party planner named Chika. (An airdate for that episode has not yet been locked in.)

“Gina Yashere is a hugely talented comedian, writer and actress who makes me laugh out loud,” Neighborhood showrunner Meg DeLoatch said in a statement. “I’m so excited to have her join us. I know she’s going to bring plenty of energy and joy.”

Were you amused by CBS’ mini-sitcom crossover? Or were you hoping for something a bit more significant than a cameo? Hit the comments with your reactions.