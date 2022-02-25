The Neighborhood/Bob Hearts Abishola Crossover(s) Set at CBS — Get Details

The Wheelers and the Butlers’ universes are about to collide. Celebrating Comedy’s Rising Stars/Trailblazers

TVLine can exclusively reveal that CBS’ The Neighborhood is crossing over with fellow Monday-night comedy Bob Hearts Abishola on March 14. While details remain scarce, we can confirm that the crossover goes down on Bob Hearts Abishola (at 8:30/7:30c) and will feature Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold in character as Calvin and Tina.

Additionally, TVLine can confirm a second crossover of sorts: Bob Hearts Abishola‘s Gina Yashere will return the favor when she appears in an upcoming episode of The Neighborhood — not as Kemi, but as a party planner named Chika. (An airdate for that episode has not yet been locked in.)

The Bob Hearts Abishola episode, titled “Compress to Impress,” will also feature guest star Briga Heelan (Great News), who most recently recurred as dialysis patient Samantha on fellow Chuck Lorre sitcom B Positive. Here she’ll play Marion, a commercial director who is brought in to shoot a TV spot for MaxDot. Marion wants to focus the ad on the Wheeler family, but Bob is not convinced that his kin are cut out for the small screen.

“When we were discussing the episode, Chuck came up with the idea to reach out to Cedric, Tichina and all our Monday night friends at The Neighborhood,” B❤️A co-creator Al Higgins tells TVLine. “We’ve loved teaming up with them every week, and this was a fun way to honor that.

“Cedric and Tichina were fantastic,” the statement continues. “We couldn’t be happier with how it turned out, and can’t wait to share the episode with fans of both shows.”

Added Neighborhood showrunner Meg DeLoatch: “Gina Yashere is a hugely talented comedian, writer and actress who makes me laugh out loud. I’m so excited to have her join us on The Neighborhood! I know she’s going to bring plenty of energy and joy.”

The Neighborhood (currently in Season 4) and Bob Hearts Abishola (in Season 3) have been paired in the 8 pm hour since Bob Hearts Abishola first bowed in September 2019. Among all CBS comedies, The Neighborhood (with 6.7 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating in Live+7 data) ties Ghosts for No. 2 in the demo while also ranking second in total audience; Bob Hearts Abishola (6.7 mil/0.7) comes in third in both measures. Both series have already been renewed for the 2022-23 TV season.

Scroll down to see an additional first look photo from the big MaxDot shoot, then hit the comments and tell us if you’re looking forward to CBS’ old-school sitcom crossover.