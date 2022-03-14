America's Got Talent: Extreme Crowns Its First Champion in Season 1 Finale

The first-ever “Extreme Champion” emerged Monday night, as America’s Got Talent: Extreme wrapped its first season with a two-hour finale event.

The finale began with the last round of auditions, including father-daughter danger duo The Nerveless Nocks, fire dancer Will Brandon, a “heavy machinery agility” group known as the JCB Dancing Diggers, and Canadian aerial artist Erika Lemay — the latter of whom received the season’s final Golden Buzzer.

This brought us to the official finale, which kicked off with arguably the most extreme thing to happen all night: a musical performance from Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, coupled with a stunt show courtesy of AGT host Travis Pastrana. Truly, as a teenager of the 2000s, I can’t personally imagine anything more extreme.

The show then welcomed back this season’s Golden Buzzer recipients: Aaron Wheelz, Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders, Verge Aero, Cyndel Flores and, of course, Lemay. Joining them in the final two spots, as voted by the Superfans™, were freerunner Aaron Evans and high-wire performer Jade Kindar-Martin. (Sorry, everybody else!)

Curiously, the show wasted no time cutting this group down to a final four — Wheelz, Lemay, the Cage Riders and Kindar-Martin — while the rest of the “finalists” were presumably kicked off a ledge into a fiery pit like 300 or whatever.

Then, without even an encore performance from Lavigne with which to pace the night, the final two were announced, setting the stage for one last showdown between Wheelz and the Cage Riders. (Into the pit with you, Lemay and Kindar-Martin!)

The final two acts were each given one last chance to prove their worth before reconvening for the final judgment.

“After everything that both of you have done, somebody’s got to win, and I can’t wait to hear the results,” Simon Cowell told both acts ahead of the big reveal. “Genuinely, I don’t think either of you could have done any more. Good luck.”

With that, host Terry Crews announced that the first-ever winner of AGT: Extreme is… Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders!

Did your favorite team win it all? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with your full review of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.



