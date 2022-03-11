Reacher Is First Prime Video Series to Top Nielsen's Streaming Chart

Reacher topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming original series for the week of Feb. 7, and by doing so became the first Prime Video series to claim the No. 1 spot.

Season 1 of Prime Video’s already-renewed adaptation of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels amassed 1.6 billion minutes viewed across just eight episodes, edging out Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias (1.56 billion/20 episodes) for the top spot.

They were followed by Netflix’s Ozark (1.2 billion minutes viewed/37 episodes), the chart debut of Netflix’s Inventing Anna (1.2 billion minutes/9 episodes) and the full seven-episode season of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett (885 million minutes).

Of note, Nielsen reports that Reacher‘s audience skewed male (58 percent), whereas Inventing Anna‘s was 70 percent female.

Reacher was famously renewed near-instantly after its premiere; read why. Also, get scoop on Reacher Season 2’s story options, when it might film and if the sophomore run might be bigger.

Rounding out Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming originals for the week of Feb. 7 were five Netflix series: Raising Dion, Love Is Blind, All of Us Are Dead, Disenchantment and The Woman in the House….

Meanwhile, falling off the Top 10 this week were Netflix’s In From the Cold and Murderville, and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.