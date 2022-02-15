Which Novel Will Reacher Season 2 Follow? Showrunner Hails 'Plethora' of Options, Tells Fans Not to 'Assume'

Jack Reacher is famously a drifter, a hobo. He doesnt stay in one place for long. Having righted wrongs in sleepy Margrave, Ga. with its freshman run, where will Prime Video’s Reacher travel to next? Which of Lee Child’s 25 other novels will it use as a road map?

Season 1 of Prime Video’s already-renewed hit adapted Child’s first Jack Reacher, The Killing Floor. Child’s dozens of subsequent novels about the mountain of a former military man sent him to other small towns, but also big cities. He has dealt with local, intimate threats, but he has also protected a Vice President-Elect.

In other words, showrunner Nick Santora has an embarrassment of options.

Speaking with TVLine, Santora acknowledged, “It’s tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies…. And there’s so much thought that has to go into our decision. Do we want it to be similar to Season 1, because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There’s so much that Lee gives us to choose from.

“The good news is we have Lee Child has an executive producer on this show,” Santora adds, “and we have other producers on this show — we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount — and we will sit and discuss it. But it’s a not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you’re staring at an empty space, asking, ‘What am I going to write?'”

As noted above, Season 2 of Reacher could once again uncover unseemliness in a small town, or go bigger in any number of ways. There are also novels that more specifically fold in the title character’s military background and or even use flashbacks to his past.

“Lee Child has set up stories in small towns, in big cities… in the United States, and stories that take us to Europe…. There’s a plethora to select from,” Santora nods. “It’s just a question of everyone putting their heads together, talking it out and deciding what would be fun for fans. The good news is you can pick almost anything and you’re going to have a good story.”

And while series lead Alan Ritchson (Titans) has expressed a preference that Season 2 simply pull from Child’s second Jack Reacher novel — which is titled Die Trying, opens in Chicago and involves a mysterious kidnapping — the streaming series won’t necessarily go in order.

Or… maybe it will?

“I will say this: Don’t assume we’re going chronologically, and don’t assume we’re not going chronologically,” Santora told TVLine. “Because [at this moment] we legitimately don’t know.”

