Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Cancelled After One Season

It’s one and done for Nick Cannon. TV Shows Ending in 2022

Cannon’s eponymous daytime talk show has been cancelled after one low-rated season. According to our sister pub Variety, staffers were informed of the decision on Thursday, ahead of a previously planned five-week production hiatus so Cannon could fulfill his duties on Fox’s The Masked Singer and VH1’s Wild ‘N Out.

While production will shut down immediately, enough episodes have been banked to take the show through May.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the chat show’s producer/distributor Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Nick Cannon is the third major daytime axing this week, following the cancellations of fellow syndicated offerings Judge Jerry (after three seasons) and Dr. Oz Show spinoff The Good Dish (after one season).

In addition to Nick Cannon, Judge Jerry and The Good Dish, it was previously reported that both The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show are coming to an end. Fall 2022 will see the launch of two new syndicated gabfests headlined by View alum Sherri Shepherd and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson.

