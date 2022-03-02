Jennifer Hudson to Host Daytime Talk Show on Fox Stations in Fall 2022

A new voice is coming to the daytime TV lineup — and it’s a big, Grammy-winning one.

Jennifer Hudson will host her own daytime talk show — fittingly titled The Jennifer Hudson Show — beginning Fall 2022. The one-hour syndicated series will air on Fox Television Stations throughout the country and will be produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'” Hudson said in a statement on Wednesday. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

Added Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago. From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show first went into development last November. It will debut not long after daytime staple The Ellen DeGeneres Show — also produced by Warner Bros. TV — signs off this spring after 19 seasons on the air.

Hudson first gained fame on Season 3 of American Idol, where, much to viewers’ surprise, she finished in seventh place. Since then, her TV work has included a coaching stint on The Voice and a memorable turn as Motormouth Maybelle in NBC’s live production of Hairspray, among other small-screen performances. In 2007, she nabbed the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work as Effie White in Dreamgirls.

Will you give The Jennifer Hudson Show a shot? Tell us below!