Judge Jerry Among 2 Daytime TV Cancellations

Jerry Springer is being thrown out of court. TV Shows Ending in 2022

Judge Jerry has been cancelled after three seasons and will end its run in September, Deadline reports. In addition, fellow syndicated offering The Good Dish, which first bowed in January as a replacement for The Dr. Oz Show, will not be returning for Season 2.

First launched in September 2019, Judge Jerry was a follow-up to Springer’s long-running, eponymous talk show, and saw the daytime veteran — who previously worked as a lawyer for 15 years, having received his law degree in 1968 from Northwestern University — settling actual disputes between real people. (Co-executive producers Leah Ponce and Joe Scott previously worked on Judge Judy, Hot Bench and Divorce Court.)

The Good Dish, meanwhile, premiered on Jan. 14. An expansion of Daphne Oz’s weekly cooking segment on her father’s show, the spinoff also featured co-hosts Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, is reportedly exploring options to continue the show on cable or streaming.

In addition to Judge Jerry and The Good Dish, it was previously reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show are coming to an end. Fall 2022 will see the launch of two new talk shows headlined by View alum Sherri Shepherd (who is essentially replacing Williams) and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson.

Will you be sad to see Judge Jerry and The Good Dish go? Hit the comments with your reactions to the cancellations.