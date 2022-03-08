Never Have I Ever to End With Season 4

Devi Vishwakumar’s days at Netflix are numbered.

The streamer has renewed Never Have I Ever for a fourth and final season, Netflix announced Tuesday. Season 3 is slated to premiere later this year.

Season 4 of the coming-of-age comedy will begin streaming in 2023; production on those episodes likely will get underway in the next few months.

The comedy, which hails from Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, received a Season 3 renewal in August 2021. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teen who’s grieving her recently deceased father and trying to navigate the social and romantic pitfalls of high school.

The Season 2 finale found Devi reuniting with her hook-up Paxton Hall-Yoshida (played by Darren Barnet) after she’d told him she no longer wanted to have secret make-out sessions if he wasn’t willing to be her boyfriend in public. At the same time, her former love interest Ben Gross (played by Jaren Lewison) learned that Devi had really been into him earlier in the season, but her friends had pushed her toward pursuing Paxton. (Read a full finale recap here.)

Ramakrishnan posted a note to fans regarding the news.

