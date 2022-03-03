Reacher Makes a Strong Debut on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Ranking

With just three days of eligibility and only eight episodes, Reacher muscled its way onto Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals.

For the week of Jan. 31, Netflix’s Ozark threepeated as No. 1, amassing 2.4 billion total minutes viewed across 37 total episodes.

Prime Video’s quickly renewed Reacher adaptation followed with 1.8 billion minutes viewed across eight Season 1 episodes. (Get the latest word on Season 2’s storyline, when filming might start, and episode count.)

Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias (1.3 billion minutes/20 episodes), Raising Dion (1.1 billion minutes/17 episodes) and The Woman in the House... (1.1 billion minutes/eight episodes) rounded out the Top 5.

The rest of Nielsen’s Top 10 for the week of Jan. 31 included Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead, Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett (slipping five spots), Netflix’s In From the Cold, and the debuts of Netflix’s Murderville and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

Falling off the Top 10 ranking this week were Archive 81, Cobra Kai, The Witcher, Too Hot to Handle and Emily in Paris.

