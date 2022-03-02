SYTYCD: Fox Confirms Summer Premiere for Long-Delayed Season 17

It’s officially official: So You Think You Can Dance will two-step its way back to Fox this summer with its long-delayed 17th season.

The formal announcement from Fox comes roughly two weeks after TVLine broke news of the show’s imminent return.

It remains unclear if Cat Deely will return as host. Another question mark: Which members of the judging panel will be back? When Season 17 was announced back in February 2020, SYTYCD vets Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson were on board to return.

A Fox source tells TVLine that news about host/panelists is forthcoming.

It was two years ago that Fox abruptly pulled the plug on Season 17, citing COVID-related concerns. “Production on Season 17 of SYTYCD will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Fox rep said in June 2020. “As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”