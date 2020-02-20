So You Think You Can Dance Renewed for Season 17 — Which Judge Is Out?

Fox on Wednesday renewed its veteran reality competition series So You Think You Can Dance for Season 17.

Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson are slated to return as judges, and Cat Deely will be back as host. Season 16 judge (and Season 3 contestant) Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval will not return to the judging panel, TVLine has confirmed.

Slated to debut this summer (premiere date TBA), Season 17 will feature contestants from ages 18 to 30. Hopefuls will first have to audition online by registering and uploading a video of their performance here. Selected dancers will then be invited to attend auditions in Miami (on March 19 and 20), New York (on March 28 and 29) or Los Angeles (on April 4 and 5). If they make the cut, they’ll be invited to L.A. to perform for Lythgoe, Murphy and Gibson. (Additional details can be found here.)

Season 16 culminated in a two-hour finale last September, during which Bailey Munoz was named the winner of the $250,000 prize. The Top 10 finalists then took part in a nationwide, 40-city tour. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

SYTYCD last summer averaged just under a 0.5 demo rating and 2.1 million viewers, down nearly 25 percent from Season 15. Among Fox summertime fare, it only bested First Responders Live, the shuttered Paradise Hotel and What Just Happened??!

The network previously handed a renewal to fellow off-season staple Beat Shazam, which was picked up for Season 4. Not returning is the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival BH90210, which was cancelled after a single, six-episode season.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect SYTYCD‘s Season 17 pickup. Are you relieved to hear that it’s been renewed?