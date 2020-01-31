TVLine Items: Brilliant Friend's Return Date, Linda Hamilton vs. Alien and More

Elena Greco and Lila Cerullo will start a new chapter at HBO very soon. The network announced Friday that My Brilliant Friend‘s second season will premiere on Monday, March 16 at 10/9c.

Based on the second book in Elena Ferrante’s four-part series, My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name (as Season 2 will be titled) follows best friends Elena and Lila as they enter adulthood and experience romance, heartbreak, success and betrayal.

HBO also released a teaser trailer for the drama’s new episodes, which you can watch below:

A timeless friendship comes of age. The second season of #MyBrilliantFriend, based on the Neapolitan novels by Elena Ferrante, premieres March 16. pic.twitter.com/hpcCLyOD0g — HBO (@HBO) January 31, 2020

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Linda Hamilton (the Terminator films) will recur on Resident Alien, Syfy’s comic book adaptation starring Firefly‘s Alan Tudyk, Deadline reports. She will play General McCallister, who seems to play by the rules but is actually overseeing a covert operation looking for aliens.

* Oscar nominee Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums) has boarded the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, per ComicBook.com. Details about Wilson’s character are being kept under wraps, though he has reportedly been cast in a major role.

* Fox has renewed its interactive music game show Beat Shazam for a fourth season.

* Ahead of their linear airings on Sunday, Feb. 2, the newest episodes of The Outsider, Avenue 5 and Curb Your Enthusiasm are now available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now.