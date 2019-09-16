So You Think You Can Dance Season 16 Finale: Did the Right Dancer Win?

RELATED STORIES The Masked Singer Offers First Clues to Season 2 Identities: Got a Guess?

So You Think You Can Dance fans had a near-impossible decision to make on Monday night, as they crowned one winner out of an insanely talented final four.

Bailey Munoz, Mariah Russell, Gino Cosculluela and Sophie Pittman — who may have collectively set a series record for Most Standing Ovations From the Judges this season — took the SYTYCD stage one last time on Monday, in hopes of being named America’s Favorite Dancer. (Winning $250,000 doesn’t hurt, either.)

Before we could find out who won, though, the Fox series took a two-hour nostalgia trip, welcoming back series alumni and revisiting beloved Season 16 routines. Among the performances that got a reprise: Mariah and Bailey’s swag-tastic hip-hop; Anna and Benjamin’s gorgeous, piano-centric Broadway; and Gino and Sophie’s stunning contemporary, set to the Dear Evan Hansen tearjerker “You Will Be Found.”

The show also welcomed back Phoebe Kochis, a young woman with Down syndrome who auditioned in the season’s early episodes. She always said her dream was to be a star on SYTYCD, and that dream came true as she returned for a fabulous solo set to Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s ditty, “ME!” (Whether we want to or not, we’ll all have that song stuck in our heads for the rest of the week. That’s just the way it works.)

Then, it was time for the results. The Season 16 champ is…. Bailey! Mariah earned second place, while Gino and Sophie placed third and fourth, respectively.

That’s a wrap, SYTYCD fans! Were you happy to see Bailey win? Cast your vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the finale!